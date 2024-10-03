12,038 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $146.36. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

View Our Latest Report on DASH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,503 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,063. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.