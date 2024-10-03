Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $298.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $298.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.35 and its 200-day moving average is $268.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

