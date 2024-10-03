Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPK. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.52. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $125.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

