Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.