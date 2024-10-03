Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Booking worth $105,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,064.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,125.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,805.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,766.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

