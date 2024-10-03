University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 262.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,546.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock valued at $11,093,051 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $147.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.02 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

