O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,154.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,127.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,075.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

