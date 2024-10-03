Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $61,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after buying an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,946,954,000 after buying an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,236,000 after buying an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU stock opened at $607.28 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $473.56 and a 52 week high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $735.71.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock worth $32,284,911 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

