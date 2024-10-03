Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 240,800.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 57,792 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 355,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,613 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $687,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

HDSN stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $362.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on HDSN

About Hudson Technologies

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.