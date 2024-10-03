Point72 DIFC Ltd Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,040 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 2,768.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,340,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,454 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $3,267,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 18,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $59,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,569 shares in the company, valued at $9,985,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Camille L. Bedrosian sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $36,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,801 shares in the company, valued at $460,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.03 on Thursday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.62.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.35). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The company had revenue of ($1.02) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

