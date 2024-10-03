Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 742 Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,945,000 after buying an additional 106,899 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 20.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 912,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,340,000 after acquiring an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 524,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

