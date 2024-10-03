Anchor Investment Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $335.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $247.52 and a 52-week high of $343.61.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

