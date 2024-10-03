IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $231.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

