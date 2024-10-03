Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,600 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Hess worth $87,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.15. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.35.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.