Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Position Increased by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 1,271.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,773 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Butterfly Network by 42.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 93.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $375.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins bought 244,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,652,004.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins purchased 244,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at $10,652,004.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo acquired 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

