Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes $74,000 Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Tobam lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. CIBC increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

