NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,409,000. Cim LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,775,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

