Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Trims Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

