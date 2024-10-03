American Trust Sells 198 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

American Trust lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after acquiring an additional 624,545 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quanta Services by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $299.19 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $306.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.42.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.69.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

