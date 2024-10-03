Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 255 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,129.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 34,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $3,424,768.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,081 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,805.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 820 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.07, for a total transaction of $88,617.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,129.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,466. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

View Our Latest Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.87. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $115.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.