3,139 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth $543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter valued at $4,738,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,398,372.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $682,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

