Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $187,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,698.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $76,355.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,394 shares in the company, valued at $18,066,698.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,542 shares of company stock worth $1,343,635 in the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

