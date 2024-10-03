Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $132,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

