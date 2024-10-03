Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALK opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $46.15.
ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
