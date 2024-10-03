Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 436.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.39.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total transaction of $488,490.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,912 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

