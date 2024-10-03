iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,624,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 418,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 79,805 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS INDA opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

