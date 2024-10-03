1,497 Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Purchased by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $544,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $121.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.06. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.