Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $212,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 14,809.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

HOMB opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.21%.

In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 25,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $682,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $413,863.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

