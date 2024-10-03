Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,761 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stryker by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $355.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.90 and its 200-day moving average is $343.12. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $135.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

