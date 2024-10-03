Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,705.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $118.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $128.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

