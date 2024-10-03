Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.90.

Tesla Trading Down 3.5 %

TSLA stock opened at $249.02 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $795.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

