Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

PIPR opened at $283.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.64. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $289.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

