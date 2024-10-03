Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 70,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $340.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $348.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.22.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.