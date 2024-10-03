200 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of REGN opened at $1,040.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,036.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.