200 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,498,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,399,345. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,118.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of REGN opened at $1,040.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,127.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,036.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.