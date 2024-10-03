Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 2,614 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

