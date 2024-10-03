Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,589,000 after buying an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 324.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,324,000 after acquiring an additional 230,612 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $243.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.27 and a 200 day moving average of $218.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

