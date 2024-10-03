Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $2.89 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 114.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total value of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.26, for a total transaction of $252,783.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,825 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $469.88 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.14 and a 200-day moving average of $428.74. The firm has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.46.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

