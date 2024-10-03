Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $307,000 in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

AFG opened at $134.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.45. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

