1,383 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 280,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Price Performance

ARKW stock opened at $82.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $86.25.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

