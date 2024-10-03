American National Bank & Trust Sells 26 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $423.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.05 and a 52 week high of $542.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.45.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.45.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

