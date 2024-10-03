American National Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 193,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,617 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $2,343,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% during the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 46,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,631,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

