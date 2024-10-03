SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $141.47 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.97.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

