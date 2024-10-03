American National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Garmin were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 136.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 711,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,177,000 after buying an additional 411,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth $45,999,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Garmin by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $178,958,000 after acquiring an additional 278,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,727,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $172.05 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $184.42. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

