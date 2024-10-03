Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

