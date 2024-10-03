American National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

American National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 202,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $1,366,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,201,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.69.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

