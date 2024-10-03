American National Bank & Trust Has $502,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,414 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

