American National Bank & Trust Sells 712 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

American National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 138,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after buying an additional 78,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.42 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

