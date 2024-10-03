Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops One Day Volume of $133,197.98

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $68.89 million and $133,197.98 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 69,302,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

