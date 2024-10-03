Quantum Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008643 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,176.63 or 0.99780073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.