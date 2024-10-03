Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $722.49 million and approximately $96.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,309.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00517771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00103045 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.58 or 0.00229780 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00072002 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,049,506,113 coins and its circulating supply is 4,524,506,802 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,049,355,688.77 with 4,524,355,671.9 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17970911 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $119,785,341.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

